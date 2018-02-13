Warriors' Omri Casspi: Double-doubles in spot start
Casspi posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 129-83 win over the Suns.
Casspi ended up as the primary beneficiary o Draymond Green's (finger) absence, as he also drew the start ahead of Green on Monday. Casspi was announced a bit late and while many expected David West to fare the best in Green's absence, he barely received enough usage to even be a factor. Casspi can't be depended on in most formats and is only seeing these numbers while Green is sidelined.
