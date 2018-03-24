Warriors' Omri Casspi: Doubtful Sunday

Casspi (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casspi has missed the last three games with a sprained right ankle, and the team is anticipating a fourth straight absence. If Casspi were healthy, he'd likely be seeing increased minutes in the absence of Kevin Durant, but the ankle has prevented him from making an impact.

