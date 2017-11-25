Warriors' Omri Casspi: Draws start Friday
Casspi will get the starting nod at small forward for Friday's game against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Casspi will replace Keven Durant (ankle) in the lineup. With Draymond Green (rest) also out, the veteran forward should be in line for a significantly heavier workload than usual. He recorded 12 points and eight rebounds across 23 minutes in his only other start this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Contributes 11 off bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Plays well off bench with Durant sidelined•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Set to return Monday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable to play vs. Dallas•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Saturday vs. Memphis•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...