Warriors' Omri Casspi: Draws start Friday

Casspi will get the starting nod at small forward for Friday's game against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casspi will replace Keven Durant (ankle) in the lineup. With Draymond Green (rest) also out, the veteran forward should be in line for a significantly heavier workload than usual. He recorded 12 points and eight rebounds across 23 minutes in his only other start this season.