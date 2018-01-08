Warriors' Omri Casspi: Good to go Monday

Casspi (hip) has been cleared to play Monday against the Nuggets.

Casspi missed some time last week due to bruised ribs, but he was cleared to play Saturday against the Clippers and will again be available Monday. The 29-year-old played 16 minutes off the bench Saturday and will likely see a similar role Monday with Kevin Durant still sidelined.

