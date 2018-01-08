Warriors' Omri Casspi: Good to go Monday
Casspi (hip) has been cleared to play Monday against the Nuggets.
Casspi missed some time last week due to bruised ribs, but he was cleared to play Saturday against the Clippers and will again be available Monday. The 29-year-old played 16 minutes off the bench Saturday and will likely see a similar role Monday with Kevin Durant still sidelined.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable for Monday's game•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Available Saturday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start