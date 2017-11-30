Warriors' Omri Casspi: Heads back to bench Wednesday
Casspi will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Casspi has been starting in place of the injured Kevin Durant, but he'll head back to the bench Wednesday with Durant returning to action. His minutes should take a decent hit with Durant back.
