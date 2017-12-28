Warriors' Omri Casspi: Heads to locker room with ankle injury

Casspi suffered a right ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

Casspi suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and immediately headed to the locker room. The game was already out of reach, so it's possible his removal was simply precautionary, though more should be known once he's further evaluated following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.

