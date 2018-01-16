Warriors' Omri Casspi: Inactive Monday
Casppi will be inactive for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slate of The Athletic reports.
Casspi was cleared of his back injury earlier Monday after missing the last two games, so it appears he'll simply be a healthy scratch with everyone available for the Warriors. It could be matchup based, so there's a good chance Casspi is back with the active roster come Wednesday's game against the Bulls. That said, he should be avoided for DFS purposes for the time being until we get a clearer idea of what his role is moving forward.
