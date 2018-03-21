Warriors' Omri Casspi: Listed as day-to-day
Casspi (ankle) did some on-court work Wednesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Casspi has missed the last two games after tweaking his right ankle, but it appears he has an outside shot of getting back on the court for Friday's contest after putting in some on-court work Wednesday. While that will ultimately depend on how the ankle feels following the increase in activity, it's till encouraging that a return seems to be forthcoming, With Kevin Durant (ribs) likely out and Draymond Green (abdomen) highly questionable after sitting out Wednesday's practice, Casspi would provide some much-needed help in the frontcourt Friday if he's ultimately cleared to play.
