Warriors' Omri Casspi: Listed as out Monday

Casspi (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Casspi was most recently considered day-to-day with his tweaked right ankle, but the injury will cost him at least one contest as the Warriors' inactives continue to pile up. Fortunately, following Monday's contest, the team has off until Friday, so Casspi will have three days off before his next opportunity to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories