Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out again Sunday

Casspi (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

As expected given that he was listed as doubtful, Casspi will be sidelined for the fourth straight game while he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. Andre Iguodala will once again come off the bench to handle majority of the minutes on the wing.

