Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out again Thursday vs. Bucks
Casspi (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Casspi is set to miss a sixth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering ankle injury. He'll have another few days off for rest ahead of Saturday's contest against the Kings, but Casspi will likely need to put in some sort of practice in order to be cleared for that practice. The Warriors will be getting both Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green (illness) back, so Casspi's absence should no longer have much of an impact.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.