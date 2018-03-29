Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out again Thursday vs. Bucks

Casspi (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Casspi is set to miss a sixth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering ankle injury. He'll have another few days off for rest ahead of Saturday's contest against the Kings, but Casspi will likely need to put in some sort of practice in order to be cleared for that practice. The Warriors will be getting both Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green (illness) back, so Casspi's absence should no longer have much of an impact.