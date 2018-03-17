Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out around one week
Casspi underwent an MRI on Saturday, which revealed a right ankle sprain. He is expected to be sidelined "around one week", Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Casspi left Friday's game against the Kings due to the injury, which is serious enough to cause him to miss about a week. The earliest he could return is likely Friday's contest against the Hawks. In the meantime, Kevon Looney and David West are candidates to see extended run.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't return vs. Kings•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Steps up with 15 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Will start Monday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Active and available Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...