Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out around one week

Casspi underwent an MRI on Saturday, which revealed a right ankle sprain. He is expected to be sidelined "around one week", Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Casspi left Friday's game against the Kings due to the injury, which is serious enough to cause him to miss about a week. The earliest he could return is likely Friday's contest against the Hawks. In the meantime, Kevon Looney and David West are candidates to see extended run.