Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out for Friday
Casspi (ankle) will not play during Friday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Casspi's ankle seemingly hasn't improved, so he'll be held out Friday's contest. In his stead, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw and David West are all candidates to absorb his workload.
