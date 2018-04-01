Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out Sunday against Suns
Casspi (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Casspi's absence Sunday will be his eighth straight. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Thunder.
