Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks

Casspi (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Casspi came into Wednesday with a probable designation, but after being further evaluated following the team's morning shootaround, he'll now be held out as a precuationary measure. That said, the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, so there's a chance he's back as soon as Thursday's game against the Rockets. Tentatively consider him questionable for that outing, though in the meantime, guys like Jordan Bell, David West and Patrick McCaw could pick up some extra minutes off the bench.