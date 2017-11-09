Warriors' Omri Casspi: Plays well off bench with Durant sidelined

Casspi posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals, three blocked shots and an assist across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Casspi looked right at home on the floor with the first unit Wednesday, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see this performance earn him some additional playing time. He appeared to be a fan favorite in the game, probably because he just looked like he was enjoying himself! Caspi dealt with an ankle issue earlier in the season and has only played sparingly. Kevin Durant's (thigh) absence gave him the opportunity to see season-highs in minutes, points, blocks and steals. The team expects Durant to be back for Saturday's game against the 76ers, so Casspi will probably not see this kind of production for a while.