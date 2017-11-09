Warriors' Omri Casspi: Plays well off bench with Durant sidelined
Casspi posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals, three blocked shots and an assist across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 win over the Timberwolves.
Casspi looked right at home on the floor with the first unit Wednesday, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see this performance earn him some additional playing time. He appeared to be a fan favorite in the game, probably because he just looked like he was enjoying himself! Caspi dealt with an ankle issue earlier in the season and has only played sparingly. Kevin Durant's (thigh) absence gave him the opportunity to see season-highs in minutes, points, blocks and steals. The team expects Durant to be back for Saturday's game against the 76ers, so Casspi will probably not see this kind of production for a while.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...