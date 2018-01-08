Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable for Monday's game
Casspi is probable for Monday's contest against the Nuggets with a hip contusion.
Casspi has most recently been forced to miss time with bruised ribs. With Kevin Durant (calf) currently listed as questionable for Monday, Casspi could be in line for increased playing time assuming his injury doesn't worsen over the course of the next day.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Available Saturday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable Wednesday with bruised rib•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...