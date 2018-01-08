Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable for Monday's game

Casspi is probable for Monday's contest against the Nuggets with a hip contusion.

Casspi has most recently been forced to miss time with bruised ribs. With Kevin Durant (calf) currently listed as questionable for Monday, Casspi could be in line for increased playing time assuming his injury doesn't worsen over the course of the next day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories