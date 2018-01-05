Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers

Casspi (ribs) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Clippers.

Casspi has missed the past two games while dealing with a rib bruise, but the rest has apparently done him some good, as he'll likely play Saturday. More word on his status should arrive following morning shootaround.

