Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable Saturday
Casspi (ankle) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies.
Casspi missed Friday's game against the Hornets due to an ankle injury, though it's apparently feeling well enough for him to probably take the floor Saturday. Over the past five games, he's averaged 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds across 18.8 minutes per game.
