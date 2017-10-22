Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable to play vs. Dallas

Casspi (ankle) is listed as probable to play in Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Casspi has been held out of each of the last two games after suffering the ankle sprain in the Warriors' season opener against the Rockets. It looks like he'll be set to return Monday, and confirmation will likely come following the team's morning shootaround.

