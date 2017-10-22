Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable to play vs. Dallas
Casspi (ankle) is listed as probable to play in Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Casspi has been held out of each of the last two games after suffering the ankle sprain in the Warriors' season opener against the Rockets. It looks like he'll be set to return Monday, and confirmation will likely come following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...