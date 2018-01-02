Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable Wednesday with bruised rib
Casspi is probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Mavericks due to a bruised rib.
This is the first news of Casspi dealing with an injury, so it seems likely he suffered it during Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies. More word on his status for Wednesday should arrive following the team's morning shootaround. On the off chance he's sidelined, David West, Jordan Bell, and Patrick McCaw are all candidates to see expanded roles.
