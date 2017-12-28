Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Friday

Casspi (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Casspi sprained his right ankle during Wednesday's tilt with the Jazz, but it's reportedly not serious enough to need X-rays, so Casspi shouldn't miss extended time, if any at all. Look for another update following Friday's morning shootaround, though if he can't give it a go, that'd likely mean a few more minutes for guys like Nick Young and Patrick McCaw.