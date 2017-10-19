Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Friday
Casspi (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Casspi didn't practice Wednesday after aggravating his ankle during Tuesday's opener, so this news isn't too surprising. If he's unable to give it a go, Patrick McCaw, Jordan Bell and other forwards on the roster could all see a bump in workload.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Sits out of practice Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Aggravates ankle sprain in opener•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Remains questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Tuesday's game•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....