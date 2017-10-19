Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Friday

Casspi (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Casspi didn't practice Wednesday after aggravating his ankle during Tuesday's opener, so this news isn't too surprising. If he's unable to give it a go, Patrick McCaw, Jordan Bell and other forwards on the roster could all see a bump in workload.

