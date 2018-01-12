Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Friday's contest
Casspi is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a back injury, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Casspi is likely going to be a game-time decision Friday, as he plans to test out the injury in pregame warmups before a decision is made. Casspi had missed two games at the start of January due to back problems, but it's unclear whether or not it's the same injury. Expect an update on the sharp shooter's health to come closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...