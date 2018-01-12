Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Friday's contest

Casspi is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a back injury, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Casspi is likely going to be a game-time decision Friday, as he plans to test out the injury in pregame warmups before a decision is made. Casspi had missed two games at the start of January due to back problems, but it's unclear whether or not it's the same injury. Expect an update on the sharp shooter's health to come closer to tip-off.