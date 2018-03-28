Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Thursday

Casspi (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Casspi has missed the past five games as he's dealt with a right ankle sprain. With Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green (illness) both probable to return, Casspi likely wouldn't see much action if he is able to play. More information on Casspi's status should come out after Thursday's morning shootaround.

