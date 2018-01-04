Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Thursday

Casspi (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Casspi was held out of Wednesday's outing with a mild back strain, but it appears he'll wait until going through pregame warmups before a decision is made on Thursday's availability. The Warriors have ruled out Kevin Durant due to a calf strain, so if Casspi is given the green light to play, he'd likely see an elevated role. Look for another update on Casspi much closer to tip-off.