Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Tuesday's game

Casspi (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's season opener against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Casspi sprained his ankle during Friday's preseason game against the Kings. The Warriors may be cautious with him as the season begins, but the team hasn't suggested that he'll need to miss an extended period of time.

