Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable Friday vs. Atlanta

Casspi (ankle) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Hawks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casspi has missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle, but was able to get some on-court work in during Wednesday's practice. He'll presumably test the ankle out during Friday's morning shootaround to help determine his availability.

