Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable Saturday
Casspi (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Casspi was originally targeting a Monday return, so it appears he may be progressing better in his recovery than anticipated. Look for more updates regarding his status closer to tipoff.
