Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable vs. Raps

Casspi (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto.

A sore lower back kept Casspi sidelined for Friday's win over Milwaukee, but he'll have a chance to get back on the floor Saturday if his condition improves during the afternoon. Look for a more concrete update on the 29-year-old's status later in the evening.

