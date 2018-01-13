Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable vs. Raps
Casspi (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto.
A sore lower back kept Casspi sidelined for Friday's win over Milwaukee, but he'll have a chance to get back on the floor Saturday if his condition improves during the afternoon. Look for a more concrete update on the 29-year-old's status later in the evening.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...