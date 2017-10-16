Warriors' Omri Casspi: Remains questionable for Tuesday

Casspi (ankle) practiced Monday but is still considered questionable for Tuesday's season opener against the Rockets, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Casspi is dealing with a sprained ankle he suffered in Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, but it doesn't look to be anything too serious following his participation in Monday's practice. He'll likely be a game-time decision Tuesday, but his status should not have much of an impact on the Warriors' game plan either way.