Warriors' Omri Casspi: Returns to bench Wednesday

Casspi will come off the bench Wednesday against the Blazers.

Casspi will return to his usual bench role Wednesday as Draymond Green returns to the starting lineup. Green sat out the last game with a finger injury, and Casspi posted 18 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes. Casspi should see a smaller role, as he averages 15.1 minutes per game.

