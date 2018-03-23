Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Friday

Casspi (ankle) is out for Friday's contest against the Hawks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

There was some hope Casspi would be able to take the floor, as he was originally listed as questionable for the contest. But, his ankle apparently hasn't responded as desired, so he'll sit the contest out. His next chance to take the floor will come Sunday against the Jazz.

