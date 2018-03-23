Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Friday
Casspi (ankle) is out for Friday's contest against the Hawks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There was some hope Casspi would be able to take the floor, as he was originally listed as questionable for the contest. But, his ankle apparently hasn't responded as desired, so he'll sit the contest out. His next chance to take the floor will come Sunday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...