Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Friday

Casspi (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Charlotte, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

Casspi was on the floor at shootaround, but after being evaluated by the team's training staff, it's been determined that he'll sit out Friday in hopes of returning Saturday against the Grizzlies.

