Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Friday
Casspi (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Charlotte, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
Casspi was on the floor at shootaround, but after being evaluated by the team's training staff, it's been determined that he'll sit out Friday in hopes of returning Saturday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Heads to locker room with ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Double-double off bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Draws start Friday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...