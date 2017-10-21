Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Saturday vs. Memphis

Casspi (ankle) will not play Saturday against Memphis, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Casspi tweaked his right ankle during the season-opener Tuesday, and he'll miss a second straight contest after sitting out Friday's win over the Pelicans. The sharpshooting wing was close to making a return Saturday, so consider him optimistically questionable for Monday's game in Dallas.

