Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Saturday vs. Memphis
Casspi (ankle) will not play Saturday against Memphis, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Casspi tweaked his right ankle during the season-opener Tuesday, and he'll miss a second straight contest after sitting out Friday's win over the Pelicans. The sharpshooting wing was close to making a return Saturday, so consider him optimistically questionable for Monday's game in Dallas.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....