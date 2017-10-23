Warriors' Omri Casspi: Set to return Monday

Casspi (ankle) will return to action Monday against the Mavericks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After missing two games with an ankle sprain, Casspi will once again be an option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. In the Warriors' opening-night loss to Houston, Casspi played four minutes and did not attempt a field goal.

