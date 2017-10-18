Warriors' Omri Casspi: Sits out of practice Wednesday

Casspi (ankle) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casspi aggravated a right ankle injury during Tuesday's opener, which he originally suffered during the preseason schedule. The Warriors will likely take a cautious approach with his practice availability the rest of this week, and with a back-to-back set coming up on Friday and Saturday, it's unclear if he'll be able to give it a go in one, or both of those contests. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday.