Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting at small forward Sunday
Casspi will draw the start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Nets, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
The Warriors are set to be without Kevin Durant (ankle) on Sunday, which allows Casspi to pick up the start in his place. After averaging just 10.1 minutes so far this season, Casspi should see a sizable increase in his workload Sunday, giving him punt-play potential for Sunday's DFS slate. Still, with guys like Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw also available to help soak up Durant's minutes, it could be more of a committee approach than anything.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Plays well off bench with Durant sidelined•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Set to return Monday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable to play vs. Dallas•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Saturday vs. Memphis•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Questionable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Targeting Monday return•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...