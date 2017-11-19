Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting at small forward Sunday

Casspi will draw the start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Nets, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

The Warriors are set to be without Kevin Durant (ankle) on Sunday, which allows Casspi to pick up the start in his place. After averaging just 10.1 minutes so far this season, Casspi should see a sizable increase in his workload Sunday, giving him punt-play potential for Sunday's DFS slate. Still, with guys like Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw also available to help soak up Durant's minutes, it could be more of a committee approach than anything.