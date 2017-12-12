Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting Friday
Casspi will get the start at power forward for Monday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Casspi will start in place of Draymond Green (shoulder). He has posted 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 25.8 minutes in four starts this season. He figures to be in line for a similar workload Monday.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Draws start Friday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Contributes 11 off bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Plays well off bench with Durant sidelined•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Set to return Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...