Warriors' Omri Casspi: Starting Friday

Casspi will get the start at power forward for Monday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Casspi will start in place of Draymond Green (shoulder). He has posted 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 25.8 minutes in four starts this season. He figures to be in line for a similar workload Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop