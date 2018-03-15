Warriors' Omri Casspi: Steps up with 15 points off bench
Casspi tallied 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Lakers.
Casspi saw his role expand with the Warriors' plethora of absences and he made good use of the opportunity. His scoring total paced the second unit and served as his best since Feb. 12, which also marked the last contest he'd logged at least 20 minutes of playing time. While the bump in production was certainly a welcome sight, the reality is that Casspi is likely to return to a minimal role that even includes a DNP-CD on some nights as soon as the Warriors get healthier in the frontcourt, a development that could transpire as soon as Friday with the potential returns of Draymond Green (shoulder) and David West (arm).
