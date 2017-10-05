Warriors' Omri Casspi: Tallies six points in return to lineup

Casspi recorded six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one turnover across 12 minutes during Thursday's preseason matchup with the Timberwolves.

Casspi missed the team's preseason opener because of Yom Kippur, but as expected, he was back in the lineup Thursday. He's slated to come off the bench as yet another strong shooter for the Warriors, but considering Casspi's on one of the most talented rosters in the league, he's likely going to be limited to smaller contributions most nights with only a handful of minutes available.