Warriors' Omri Casspi: Targeting Monday return
Casspi (ankle), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, is targeting a return date of Monday against the Mavericks, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With this news, it appears Casspi will miss Saturday's game against the Grizzlies. In the meantime, the likes of Nick Young, Andre Iguodala and other wing depth are all candidates to absorb Casspi's workload.
