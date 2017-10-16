Play

Warriors' Omri Casspi: Upgraded to probable

Casspi (ankle) is now listed as probable for the Warriors' season opening game versus the Rockets.

Casspi suffered a sprained ankle in Friday's preseason finale, but it does not appear to be anything serious. He should be ready to go Tuesday barring any setbacks, but it remains to be seen how much time, if any, he will see in the team's rotation.

