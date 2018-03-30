Warriors' Omri Casspi: Upgraded to questionable
Casspi (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Casspi has missed the last six games with a sprained right ankle, so this is a step in the right direction. However, even if Casspi is cleared to play, he'd likely fill only a minor role off the bench now that Golden State is relatively healthy on the wing.
