Warriors' Omri Casspi: Will be sidelined Saturday

Casspi (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Though there was some hope that Casspi would be able to return following a six-game absence, he's ultimately still in too much pain to lace up. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Suns.

