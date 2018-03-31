Warriors' Omri Casspi: Will be sidelined Saturday
Casspi (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Though there was some hope that Casspi would be able to return following a six-game absence, he's ultimately still in too much pain to lace up. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Suns.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...