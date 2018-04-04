Warriors' Omri Casspi: Will remain out Thursday

Casspi (ankle) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Casspi apparently didn't travel with Warriors during their current two-game road trip, so in addition to missing Tuesday's 111-107 win over the Thunder, he'll also remain out for Thursday's tilt with the Pacers. The likes of Andre Iguodala (knee), Kevon Looney (illness) and Patrick McCaw (back) are all likely to be listed as questionable for Thursday, so the Warriors are fully expected to be short on depth in the frontcourt. At this point, Casspi doesn't have a firm timetable for his return, but his next shot to play will be Saturday against the Pelicans.