Warriors' Omri Casspi: Will start Monday
Casspi will get the start in place of the injured Draymond Green, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Draymond Green's finger injury doesn't seem to be serious, making this likely just a spot start for Casspi. He's averaging 14.8 minutes per game this season, however he will likely see that number bumped up Monday as he and Kevon Looney will look to cover Green's usual minutes.
