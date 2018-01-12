Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Friday
Casspi (back) will not play during Friday's game against the Bucks.
Casspi was questionable heading into the contest, but is ultimately in too much pain to take the floor. As a result of his absence, Patrick McCaw and David West could see more run. Nick Young could pick up some extra minutes on the wing as well.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...