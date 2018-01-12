Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Friday

Casspi (back) will not play during Friday's game against the Bucks.

Casspi was questionable heading into the contest, but is ultimately in too much pain to take the floor. As a result of his absence, Patrick McCaw and David West could see more run. Nick Young could pick up some extra minutes on the wing as well.

