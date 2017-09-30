Play

Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Saturday

Casspi won't participate during Saturday's preseason opener against the Nuggets due to Yom Kippur, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casspi, a veteran off the pine, likely wasn't going to see much run during the team's first preseason game had he been available. As a result of his absence, however, Patrick McCaw, Georges Niang and Kevon Looney all could see minutes at the two forward spots.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball