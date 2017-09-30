Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Saturday
Casspi won't participate during Saturday's preseason opener against the Nuggets due to Yom Kippur, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Casspi, a veteran off the pine, likely wasn't going to see much run during the team's first preseason game had he been available. As a result of his absence, however, Patrick McCaw, Georges Niang and Kevon Looney all could see minutes at the two forward spots.
