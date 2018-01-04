Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Thursday
Casspi (ribs) will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Casspi was originally listed as questionable, but is still apparently feeling significant discomfort leading up to tipoff, which will cause him to miss his second straight game. Without him or Kevin Durant (calf) available, a myriad of other forwards on the roster will likely see expanded roles. That could include the likes of Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney, Nick Young, David West and Jordan Bell.
